Four CPI(M) workers held for abducting woman councillor

The Koothattukulam police have arrested four CPI(M) workers in connection with the abduction of municipal councillor Kala Raju. The arrested individuals include Arun V Mohan, the secretary of the Chellakkapadi Branch, Tony Bobby from the Kothattukulam Town Branch, Prince Varghese from the Chellakkapadi Branch, and Sajith Abraham from the Paittakulam Branch. Kala Raju was reportedly abducted on January 18 and released later the same day. According to police officials, the suspects were identified using CCTV footage, and a detailed investigation is currently underway. Arun V Mohan was confirmed to be directly involved in forcing the councillor into a car.

Investigations have revealed that a total of 45 people, including senior CPI(M) leaders such as the Koothattukulam area secretary, the municipal chairperson, and the vice-chairman, have been booked in the case. The incident allegedly occurred just before a crucial no-confidence motion against the LDF-led municipal council, where Kala Raju was expected to vote in favor of the opposition UDF. The abduction happened in broad daylight as she arrived to cast her vote, and she was taken away in the official vehicle of the municipal chairperson. The case was filed following a complaint from her children.

Amid the controversy, the CPI(M) released a video in which Kala Raju allegedly stated that the Congress party had offered to clear her loan at a cooperative bank under their control. The political landscape in the Koothattukulam municipality remains tense, with the LDF holding a narrow majority of 13 seats against the UDF’s 11 seats, along with one independent member in the 25-member council. The case has sparked political tensions, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of intimidation and coercion to maintain control over the council.