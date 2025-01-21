Gulf countries announces Israa Wal Miraj holiday

Muscat: Oman and Kuwait declared Israa Wal Miraj holiday. Thursday, January 30, a paid holiday for both public and private sector employees in observance of Israa Wal Miraj in Oman. Kuwait has also decided to suspend work across all ministries, government agencies, public authorities, and institutions on January 30.

This means residents of Oman and Kuwait will enjoy a 3-day holiday, including their weekend (Friday and Saturday), from January 30 to Saturday, February 1. Although Israa Wal Miraj officially falls on Monday, January 27, both Gulf countries decided to move the holiday on Thursday for an extended weekend.

Known as the Prophet’s Ascension, Israa Wal Miraj is the night that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) journeyed from Masjid Al Haram in Makkah to its destination the Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem.

According to the Islamic calendar, Israa Wal Miraj is celebrated on the 27th night of Rajab 1446, which falls on January 27 this year. Rajab is the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.