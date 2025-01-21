Noise launches its first Bluetooth-enabled tracker in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Noise launched its first Bluetooth-enabled tracker in the Indian markets. The device named ‘ Noise Tag 1’ is a universal smart tag compatible with both Android and iOS devices designed to leverage their respective location tracking technologies to locate lost or stolen items like keys, luggage, wallet, and remotes attached to the Bluetooth tracker.

Noise Tag 1 price in India is set at Rs. 2,999. It is currently available at Rs. 1,499 as part of a limited period offer. The company says its pre-bookings will begin soon and the Bluetooth tracker will go on sale starting January 28 via the brand’s website. It will be available for purchase in three colourways — Charcoal, Ivory, and Midnight.

One of the standout features of the new Noise Tag 1 is its compatibility with both Android and iOS. It can work in tandem with Apple’s Find My network which enables iPhone users to locate lost or stolen items such as keys, luggage, wallets, and even pets. The same functionality is also available for Android devices (Android 9 and above) supporting Google’s Find My Device Network.

The Bluetooth tracker is also claimed to be compatible with Google’s Fast Pair technology, which simplifies the connectivity process for Bluetooth and BLE devices.

The Noise Tag 1 comes equipped with a Ring Mode which can help locate misplaced items by activating a 90dB sound. Meanwhile, its Lost Mode automatically sends notifications to the smartphone if the tag disconnects after a specified duration. Another feature of the Noise Tag 1 is the Network Mode, which is claimed to leverage the vast number of Android and iOS devices in the network to locate lost or stolen items, even if they are out of the immediate range. The device offers 1 year of battery life and it has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance, according to the company.