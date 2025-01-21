Police kill 14 Maoists, including one with Rs 1 crore bounty

Gariaband: Chhattisgarh Police killed 14 Maoists in an encounter at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The killed include a Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

A joint team of security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation. The operation was launched on the night of January 19 based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Odisha’s Nuapada district.

Earlier on Monday, two women Maoists were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in the encounter in the region. Forces also recovered a large cache of firearms, ammunition and IEDs, including a self-loading rifle from the encounter site.

The encounter is ongoing. More details awaited.