Powerful earthquake hits Taiwan

Taipei: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southern Taiwan on Monday. The earthquake struck near the city of Chiayi.The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The earthquake had a depth of 9.4km.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. Taiwan has a history of seismic events, with a devastating quake in 2016 in southern Taiwan leading to the loss of over 100 lives. Additionally, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 1999 claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake also struck Mindoro, Philippines, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake was at a depth of 10 km .