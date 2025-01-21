Qualcomm launches new version of Snapdragon 8 Elite

Mumbai: Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile SoC in October last year. Now, the chipmaker has silently released a new version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with seven cores. The new variant offers the same clock speeds as the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The chipmaker listed a new variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with part number SM8750-3-AB on its website. This version has seven CPU cores, with two Prime cores clocked at up to 4.32 GHz, and five Performance cores clocked at up to 3.53 GHz.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform that arrived last October (SM8750-AB) has eight CPU cores — two Prime cores clocked at up to 4.32GHz and six Performance cores clocked at up to 3.53GHz. The remaining specifications of the new chipset are similar.

Also Read: Gulf countries announces Israa Wal Miraj holiday

It is also built on a 3-nanometre fabrication process and features the chipmaker’s Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF system.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is said to be working on a Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC as a successor to last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.