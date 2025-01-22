Airline based in India increases free extra check-in baggage limit

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier, Air India Express increased free check-in baggage to 30kg for passengers flying between the UAE, Middle East and other destinations. The air carrier, which operates flights to different emirates of the UAE, also offers 7kg of cabin baggage.

In addition to the free check-in baggage allowance, the airline offers a free cabin baggage allowance of up to two pieces of baggage with a combined weight of not more than 7kg. Guests may also carry one laptop bag, handbag, backpack, or any other small bag which fits under the seat in front.

Families travelling with infants are offered an additional complimentary 10kg check-in baggage allowance, bringing the total allowance to 47kg, including a 7kg cabin baggage allowance.

Owned by Tata Group, the budget carrier operates about 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East connecting 19 Indian cities with 13 destinations in the region. It flies more than 400 daily flights.

Passengers who wish to travel without any baggage can opt for Xpress Lite which offers lower than regular fares and includes a 3kg cabin baggage allowance. Travellers in Xpress Biz – which is eqhich is equivalent to Business Class seating – will have a baggage allowance of 40kg on international flights.