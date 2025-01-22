Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Omega Seiki launches new electric truck in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric vehicle brand, Omega Seiki has unveiled its most affordable electric truck called M1KA 1.0. The model was introduced during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interested customers now can reach out to the authorised dealership across the nation and pre-book the M1KA 1.0 by paying the token amount of Rs 49,999. The deliveries for the same will kickstart from April 2025.

The model comes with fast charging capabilities, featuring 10.24 KWH and 15 KWH fast battery options with a maximum range of 80 km and 120 km on a single charge. It offers a maximum power of 17 bhp and a peak torque of 55 Nm. The electric truck comes with a high payload capacity of 500 Kg.