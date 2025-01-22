Forex Market: Indian rupee witness high volatility against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee witnessed high volatility in morning trade on Wednesday. As per forex traders, the support from positive domestic equities was weighed down by significant pressure from global uncertainties.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 86.56, and fell to a low of 86.71 against the US dollar in a highly volatile morning session. On Tuesday, the rupee fell 13 paise to 86.58 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.07 per cent at 108.13.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,920.28 crore.