Honda launches 2025 Honda Livo in India: Price, Features

Mumbai; Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched 2025 Livo. The 2025 Honda Livo is now OBD2B compliant and it is launched at a starting price of Rs. 83,080 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The updated Livo gets stand-out elements including a muscular fuel tank with chiselled tank shrouds, and striking graphics on the body panels. It will be available in two variants, Drum and Disc, with three colour options – Pearl Igneous Black with Orange Stripes, Pearl Igneous Black with Blue Stripes and Pearl Siren Blue.

The 2024 Honda Livo now features a Fully Digital instrument cluster, which provides a host of information including real-time mileage, distance to empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator and Eco indicator. This commuter motorcycle continues to get a side-stand engine cut-off feature.

Powering the Livo is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD2B compliant to meet the upcoming government regulations. This engine churns out 8.67 Hp of power at 7500 RPM and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5500 RPM, paired with a 4-speed gearbox.