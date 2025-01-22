Indian Railways announces 10 new unreserved train services: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways launched 10 new unreserved trains. These trains are available for passengers without prior reservation tickets. The Indian Railways will provide service of these trains on routes with higher numbers of passengers.

Train passengers need to keep in mind that they will need to buy a general ticket at the station ticket counter. Moreover, they can also book tickets through the UTS app.These trains will have general and chair-car coaches.

Check route, full schedule:

The Mumbai-Pune Superfast will leave from Mumbai at 7:30 am and arrive in Pune at 11:00 am.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada Express will leave from Hyderabad at 7:30 am and arrive in Vijayawada at 2:00 pm.

The Delhi-Jaipur Express will leave from Delhi at 6:00 am and arrive in Jaipur at 1:30 pm.

The Lucknow-Varanasi Express will leave from Lucknow at 7:00 am and arrive in Varanasi at 1:30 pm.

The Kolkata-Patna Intercity will leave from Kolkata at 5:00 am and arrive in Patna at 2:00 pm.

The Ahmedabad-Surat Fast will leave from Ahmedabad at 7:00 am and arrive in Surat at 12:30 pm.

The Patna-Gaya Express will leave from Patna at 6:00 am and arrive in Gaya at 9:30 pm.

The Jaipur-Ajmer Fast will leave from Jaipur at 8:00 am and arrive in Ajmer at 11:30 pm.

The Chennai-Bangalore Express will leave from Chennai at 8:00 am and arrive in Bangalore at 3:30 pm.

The Bhopal-Indore Intercity will leave from Bhopal at 6:30 am and arrive in Indore at 12:00 pm.

Check ticket fare:

The ticket fare for the general coach from Delhi to Jaipur is Rs 150, and for seating, it is Rs 300.

The ticket fare for the general coach from Mumbai to Pune is Rs 120, and for seating, it is Rs 250.

The ticket fare for the general coach from Kolkata to Patna is Rs 200, and for seating, it is Rs 400.