Sexually transmitted diseases can be infected by other ways too

There are several sexually transmitted infections (STI) or sexually transmitted diseases (STD). But, some of them show no symptoms or only fewer symptoms. Most of the people do not even know they are infected. if they If left untreated, they can affect the reproductive health and even fertility.

Sexually transmitted diseases are not always sexually transmitted. They can be infected by other ways too. Most people do not know this.

Kiss: STIs also spread thorugh kissing. HSV-1, HSV-2, cytomegalovirus, and syphilis are all potentially transmitted through saliva. Infection may not occur in all cases. This is more likely when there are wounds in the mouth.

Oral sex: Oral sex can also often lead to the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia and gonorrhea are transmitted through oral sex.

In some cases, germs can also enter the body through the nipple. This also happens through ‘oral stimulation’. Sexually transmitted diseases can also be transmitted through blood.

Sex toys are the other source of STIs. Sex toys must not be shared with others.

The only way to avoid STIs is to have safe sex. Those who have multiple partners should definitely learn about sexual safety.