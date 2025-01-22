Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher led by gains in IT and private banking shares. The BSE Sensex settled with a gain of 567 points at 76,405. The NSE Nifty 50 ended with 131 points higher at 23,155.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,008 against 2,906 stocks that declined, and 117 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,031. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 76, and those that hit a 52-week low was 154. A total of 168 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 331 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were HDFC Bank, Infosys and TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Zomato. Top losers were Tata Motors, Power Grid, Axis Bank and SBI.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index slipped 1.2 per cent, while the SmallCap tanked 1.6 per cent. Among the sectorial indices – the BSE Realty index tumbled to a 10-month low. The Capital Goods index was also down nearly 2 per cent. Among others, the IT index rallied over 2 per cent on Wednesday.