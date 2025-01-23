Astrological predictions for today, January 23

Today is the ninth day of Magh Krishna Paksha and Thursday. The ninth date will remain till 5:38 pm today. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 5:08 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night.

Aries

Today your day will be spent in busyness. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. Your wish to buy a new property will be fulfilled.

Taurus

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. You will get mental peace by focusing on religious works. You will keep getting the support of the elders of the house.

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will perform well in the workplace and will be successful in winning the hearts of the officers. Today you can get good news from a relative.

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. You will be excited about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will complete your work at a normal pace. If you want to start a new work, then the day is auspicious, you can do it. There are good chances of you getting success in work.

Virgo

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. If you have to make an important decision today, then think a lot. A person related to your past may contact you.

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. There is a possibility of getting good news at home today.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a very happy day for you. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day. The day will be good in terms of health. People associated with politics will get an opportunity to meet big leaders.

Capricorn

Today is going to be fruitful for you. Your plans will gain momentum.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get income from more than one source.

Pisces

Today is going to bring happiness. Your good work will be appreciated in the society. Today is going to be a very special day for women.