Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: SWITCH Mobility unveils electric light commercial vehicle

Jan 23, 2025, 02:05 pm IST

Mumbai: SWITCH Mobility  introduced its new electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV)  named ‘SWITCH IeV8’  , at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Featuring a cutting-edge advanced lithium battery chemistry, the IeV8 delivers an impressive range of 250 km on a single charge.

It can  accommodates up to 830 cubic feet of container space. It has  a top speed of 80 km/h and fast-charging capabilities. The vehicle features Electro-Hydraulic power steering (EHPS), a driver-centric AC cabin, tiltable steering, and sliding & reclining seats. Built with SWITCH Mobility’s advanced EV architecture, the vehicle delivers superior operational performance resulting in lowest total cost of ownership.

