Dubai Duty Free Draw: Malayalee wins $1 million

Dubai: Two lucky individuals became millionaires in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Zaheersultha Asafali, a 38-year-old Indian from Kerala, won $1 million in Series 487 with ticket number 4031, purchased online on December 20. Nicholas Bauersfeld, a 61-year-old German from Kiel won $1 million with ticket number 2708, which he purchased online on January 6.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al Blooshi, a 55-year-old Emirati from Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes-Benz S500 in Obsidian Black. A regular participant in the promotion for over 20 years, Al Blooshi previously won a Mercedes-Benz S500 in Finest Surprise Series 1387 with ticket number 0595 in April 2009, and a Jaguar XK 5.0 Coupe in Finest Surprise Series 1476 with ticket number 0872 in December 2011.

After the Millennium Millionaire draw, three luxury vehicle winners were also unveiled in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw.

Robert Moloney, a 44-year-old British based in Kazakhstan won an Aprilia RSV4 1100 (Silverstone Grey) motorbike, with ticket number 0933 in Finest Surprise Series 610, which he purchased online on January 1.

Sujith Panakkal a 38-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 GS (Light White Racing Blue) motorbike, with ticket number 1133 in Finest Surprise Series 611, which he purchased online on January 17.