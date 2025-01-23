HRCP: Rising Hindu exodus from Sindh due to violence, discrimination

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has highlighted the growing migration of Hindus from Sindh due to widespread violence, discrimination, economic hardships, and climate change. A fact-finding report titled Exodus: Is the Hindu Community Leaving Sindh? points to the state’s inability to safeguard the minority community, compelling many Hindu families to seek refuge in India and other countries. HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt emphasized that incidents of violence and discrimination against Hindus often go unreported, leading to severe social and emotional consequences for those forced to leave their homes. Additionally, criminal gangs extorting upper-caste Hindu families have worsened the security situation in the region.

The report highlights the specific vulnerabilities faced by Hindu women, including abductions, forced conversions, and child marriages, which remain pressing concerns. It calls for urgent government intervention to address these issues effectively. To tackle the crisis, the HRCP recommends gathering reliable data on Hindu migration, deploying specialized law enforcement in high-risk areas, and enforcing stronger laws to prevent forced conversions and underage marriages.

HRCP’s findings resonate with the experiences of Pakistani Hindu migrants in India, who cite similar challenges that forced them to leave Sindh. The report includes calls from journalist Sohail Sangi, who urged both the Sindh and federal governments to take swift action. He stressed the need for better Hindu representation in law enforcement and sustained dialogue with the community to ensure their protection and foster a safer living environment.