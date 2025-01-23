IndiGo announces new domestic flight service connecting these states: Details

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier based in the country, IndiGo has announced the introduction of new daily direct flights connecting Maharashtra and Odisha. The airline will operate flights connecting Mumbai and Jharsuguda, Odisha. The service will start from from March 1, 2025. T

Jharsuguda, located in western Odisha, is an emerging industrial hub with a strong presence in the metal and cement sectors. The city is home to thriving industries, particularly thermal power plants and mining operations.

IndiGo’s new flights will operate daily on the following schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Date Departure Arrival

6E 811 Mumbai Jharsuguda Daily March 1, 2025 10:55 AM 1:00 PM

6E 5155 Jharsuguda Mumbai Daily March 1, 2025 2:20 PM 4:15 PM

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets through IndiGo’s official website at www.goIndiGo.in or via the IndiGo mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster IndiGo’s domestic connectivity and provide travellers with more options for convenient and efficient travel.