Powerful earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the southern island of Mindanao, Philippines on Thursday. According to authorities, the earthquake’s depth was 10 kilometres. This earthquake struck, just hours after an earthquake of similar magnitude damaged buildings and a road in a town in central Philippines.

Earlier today, a shallow offshore temblor with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked the town of San Francisco in Leyte province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) said in a bulletin. The agency had recorded at least 45 aftershocks from the tremor. No one was injured but at least 18 houses and government buildings had minor damage. At least one highway had fissures from the tremor but remained passable.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.