Pro-Khalistani groups issue Republic Day threats to Delhi schools via e-mails

Several schools in Delhi have received threatening emails, allegedly from the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), warning them to cancel Republic Day celebrations. The emails, sent just days before the event, claimed that the Indian Constitution erases Sikh identity and perpetuates systemic oppression. The group also threatened to disrupt the national flag unfurling by President Droupadi Murmu. Schools were urged to suspend their celebrations, with the message advising parents to keep their children at home for safety.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the threats and are working to verify the source and authenticity of the emails. Authorities are on high alert to prevent any potential disruptions during Republic Day events. The threats come amid heightened security concerns, as earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was apprehended for allegedly sending numerous bomb threats to schools across Delhi. The juvenile had reportedly sent around 400 threatening emails since last year, affecting hundreds of schools.

In response to the latest threats, schools have been advised to stay vigilant and enhance security measures. Parents have also been cautioned to remain informed and prioritize their children’s safety. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have assured that comprehensive security arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations across the city.