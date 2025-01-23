TVS King EV MAX launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company, has launched its connected electric passenger three-wheeler, the King EV MAX. Initially available in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and West Bengal, the TVS King EV MAX will soon be rolled out across the country. Priced at Rs 2,95,000 (ex-showroom), it includes 24/7 roadside assistance for the first three years.

The TVS King EV MAX offers impressive acceleration, going from 0-30 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, and boasts a top speed of 60 km/h. It also comes with a 6-year/1.5 lakh km warranty, a 31% gradability, and a water-wading capability of 500 mm. It take only 3 hours and 30 minutes to charge.

The vehicle is equipped with LED headlamps and tail lamps, as well as Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect for seamless connectivity. It also offers a fleet management solution and a certified range of 179 km on a single charge. With smart features like TVS SmartXonnect, the King EV MAX offers real-time navigation, vehicle diagnostics, and alerts right through your smartphone. It is powered by a high-performance 51.2V lithium-ion LFP battery, offering a top speed of 60 km/h (with modes for ECO, City, and Power).