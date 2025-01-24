Central Railway to operate 4 special trains between these cities: Details

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to operate four special air-conditioned trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad . This decision was taken in anticipation of a concert by the popular music group “Coldplay” in Ahmedabad. The services will operate between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Dadar in Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

LTT-Ahmedabad-LTT AC Special (2 trips)

Train No. 01155: Departs LTT Mumbai at 00:55 hrs on January 25, 2025, arrives Ahmedabad at 11:00 hrs the same day.

Train No. 01156: Departs Ahmedabad at 02:00 hrs on January 26, 2025, arrives LTT Mumbai at 11:45 hrs the same day.

Halts: Thane, Bhiwandi Road, Kaman Road, Vasai Road, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, and Vadodara

Composition: 2 First AC cum 2 AC, 4 Second AC, 14 Third AC, 1 Generator Car

Dadar-Ahmedabad-Dadar AC Special (2 trips)

Train No. 01157: Departs Dadar at 00:35 hrs on January 26, 2025, arrives Ahmedabad at 11:00 hrs the same day.

Train No. 01158: Departs Ahmedabad at 02:00 hrs on January 27, 2025, arrives Dadar at 12:55 hrs the same day.

Halts: Thane, Bhiwandi Road, Kaman Road, Vasai Road, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, and Vadodara

Composition: 2 First AC, 2 First AC cum 2 AC, 1 Second AC, 2 Second AC cum Third AC, 9 Third AC, 2 Second Seating cum Guard’s Brake Van

Bookings for these special trains (01155 & 01157) will open on January 23, 2025, at all computerised reservation centers and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).