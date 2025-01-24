Commodity Market: Gold price surge to fresh life-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged again to all-time high in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 60,440, up by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7555, up by Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. On Wednesday, gold price surged by Rs 600 and crossed Rs 60,000 mark.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8225.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 20. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7541.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 20. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.05%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.64%. The current price of silver in India is 99500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened slightly higher on Friday at Rs 79,880 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.32% or Rs 254. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 91,790/kg, up by 0.7% or Rs 641. While gold prices have rallied by Rs 850/10 gram in this week, silver prices have largely remained unchanged.

In global markets, gold prices edged higher and were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. Price of spot gold edged up 0.2% to $2,760.40 per ounce and gained over 2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $2,767.60. Price of spot silver was up 0.1% to $30.47 per ounce, palladium gained 0.2% to $993.46 and platinum rose 0.4% to 945.85. All of the three metals were poised for weekly gains.