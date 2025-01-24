Foods to avoid while dealing with motion sickness

Motion sickness is a condition characterised by nausea, dizziness, sweating, and discomfort that occurs when there is a disconnect between the movement your inner ear senses and what your eyes see. It commonly arises during travel by car, boat, plane, or other moving vehicles.

Certain foods can worsen motion sickness by irritating the stomach, increasing acid production, or slowing digestion. Avoiding these foods and opting for lighter meals can help minimise discomfort during travel.

1. Greasy and fried foods

Greasy foods are heavy and difficult to digest, increasing the risk of nausea. Opt for lighter, non-oily meals before and during trips to ease digestion.

Spicy foods

Spicy foods can irritate the stomach lining and increase acid production, exacerbating symptoms of nausea and dizziness.

3. Caffeine-containing beverages

Coffee, tea, and energy drinks can dehydrate the body and stimulate the nervous system, making you more sensitive to motion. Additionally, caffeine increases stomach acidity, which may worsen nausea.

4. Carbonated drinks

Sodas and fizzy beverages can lead to bloating and increased gas, which may intensify feelings of nausea and discomfort.

5. Dairy products

Milk, cheese, and creamy dishes are rich and heavy, which can upset the stomach when consumed before or during travel. Dairy products may also produce mucus, potentially increasing the sensation of queasiness in some individuals.

Also Read: 4-5 minutes of vigorous physical activity can reduce cancer risk

6. Citrus fruits and juices

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruit, along with their juices, are acidic and may irritate the stomach lining.

7. Alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the body and impairs the brain’s ability to process sensory inputs, intensifying motion sickness.

8. High-sugar foods

Candy, pastries, and sugary snacks can cause blood sugar levels to spike and crash, leading to feelings of lightheadedness and nausea.

9. Red meat

Red meat is high in fat and takes longer to digest, making it a poor choice before travel.

10. Foods with strong odours

Pungent foods like garlic, onion, or certain fish can trigger nausea due to their strong smells.