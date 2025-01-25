Health & FitnessLife Style

Know How Music Can Increase Sexual Desire

Jan 25, 2025, 09:49 pm IST

Studies show that music help improve sex. A recent study suggests that loud music can increase sexual desire. A study carried out jointly by Sonos Audio hardware company  and Apple Music  has revealed this. The study was carried among 30,000 people. According to the study, 67% of people who participated in the study have sex while singing loudly.

Neuroscientists claim that  listening to music increases the production of oxytocin. This hormone  makes people happier. Chennai-based sexologist Dr. Santhanam Jagannathan said that listening to music can help a man with low testosterone levels.

Also Read: Men suffer from these sexual insecurities most 

Researchers also say that music helps to improve mental status. According to Neuropsychologist Dr. Rhonda Freeman, music can increase emotional and sexual satisfaction with a partner.

Research suggests that music can improve mood, reduce pain and anxiety, and facilitate opportunities for emotional expression.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jan 25, 2025, 09:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button