Know How Music Can Increase Sexual Desire

Studies show that music help improve sex. A recent study suggests that loud music can increase sexual desire. A study carried out jointly by Sonos Audio hardware company and Apple Music has revealed this. The study was carried among 30,000 people. According to the study, 67% of people who participated in the study have sex while singing loudly.

Neuroscientists claim that listening to music increases the production of oxytocin. This hormone makes people happier. Chennai-based sexologist Dr. Santhanam Jagannathan said that listening to music can help a man with low testosterone levels.

Researchers also say that music helps to improve mental status. According to Neuropsychologist Dr. Rhonda Freeman, music can increase emotional and sexual satisfaction with a partner.

Research suggests that music can improve mood, reduce pain and anxiety, and facilitate opportunities for emotional expression.