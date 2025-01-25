Northeast Tea Growers Urge Centre’s Intervention Amid Rising Imports

Over 200,000 small tea growers in Northeast India petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention to protect the region’s 200-year-old tea industry. The petition, led by the North East Confederation Small Tea Growers’ Association, expressed concerns about a directive from the Tea Board to stop tea harvesting from December 1, 2024, aimed at addressing a demand-supply imbalance. However, the growers pointed out a significant rise in tea imports from Nepal, Kenya, and other African countries, which they believe undermines the Tea Board’s efforts.

The association highlighted alarming statistics, including a 288% increase in tea imports from Kenya and a 55.7% rise in imports from Nepal. They argued that the early closure of tea production in North India, combined with these increased imports, counteracted the intended impact of the Tea Board’s directive. Additionally, the growers raised concerns about the potential damage to the reputation of Indian tea in global markets due to the re-blending and re-exporting of imported teas as Indian products.

The growers also expressed frustration that the Tea Board had no solid data to confirm an oversupply of tea, particularly in North India. They warned that continued unchecked imports could severely harm the Northeast’s tea industry, which is already facing challenges such as low prices for green leaves, declining demand, high production costs, and stricter regulations. If not addressed, the association fears the situation could devastate the region’s rural economy, especially in Assam.