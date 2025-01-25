Republic Day 2025: Here are some lesser-known facts about the celebration

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26. The celebrations for the day will include the annual parade at Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Between 1950 and 1954, the Republic Day parade was held at Irwin Stadium (now National Stadium), Kingsway, Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds.

Republic Day celebrations have been held at Rajpath since 1955. Rajpath was once known as the Kingsway, in honour of India’s then emperor, George V. The road was renamed Rajpath after independence, which also means King’s Way in Hindi. Now it is called Kartavya Path.

President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 1950. Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad came as the chief guest in Republic Day parade in 1955.

Here are 10 interesting facts about 26th January

1. Handwritten Constitution

The Indian Constitution is handwritten or calligraphed . In fact, it is available in both Hindi and English in two copies. In India’s Parliament, the original calligraphed constitution is still on display.

2. Time Required to Complete the Constitution

It’s important to note that the Indian Constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950, 2 years, 11 months, and 17 days after it was first proposed.

3. Official Time of Legal Circulation

The Constitution of India officially came into existence on January 26, 1950, at 10:18 AM.

4. First Tenure as President of India

On January 26, 1950, Dr. Rajendra Prasad officially began his tenure as the First President of Democratic India at the Durbar Hall of the government house.5. First Parade at Rajpath

5. First Republic Day Parade

The first parade of Republic Day in 1955 was held at Rajpath. Mr. Malik Gulam Mohammed, the first Governor-General of Pakistan was invited as the first chief guest at the parade.

6. The designer of the Indian Constitution

Due to his crucial contribution to the formulation of the constitutional policies, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar is referred to as the ‘Architect of the Constitution of India.’ In addition, he served as the Drafting Committee’s Chairman before being appointed First Minister of Law and Justice after Independence.

7. ‘Abide with me’

The Republic Day celebrations actually extend for three days and are formally over on January 29 with a Beating Retreat ceremony. The song ‘Abide with me,’ which is also regarded as Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite song, is played each year during the Beating Retreat.

8. Purna Swaraj Diwas

Republic Day also marks the significance of Purna Swaraj Diwas, also known as the Declaration of Indian Independence Day, which was last celebrated in the year 1930 to defy British colonial rule.

9. Address by the President

On Independence Day, the nation is addressed by the Prime Minister of India whereas, on January 26, Republic Day, the nation is addressed by the President of India each year.

10. Prestigious Award Ceremony

On Republic Day, bravery awards like Ashoka Chakra, Veer Chakra, Maha Veer Chakra, Param Veer Chakra, and Kirti Chakra are awarded to deserving candidates as part of the celebrations during the Republic Day Parade.