Republic Day 2025: Why was January 26 chosen to be India’s Republic Day?

New Delhi: New Delhi: India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26. The celebrations for the day will include the annual parade at Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.

Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when the Indian constitution officially came into effect. India became a democratic republic on January 26, 1950 and Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate this.

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. But it came into effect on January 26, 1950. January 26 was also selected as the day to mark Republic Day because it had been on this day that the Indian National Congress (INC) proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence in 1929.

India got independence through the Indian Independence Act 1947. Indian Independence Act 1947 is an act passed by the Parliament of the United Kingdom. Under this act, The British rulers partitioned British India into the 2 new independent Dominions of the British Commonwealth. India obtained its independence on 15 August 1947 as a constitutional monarchy as head of state and Earl Mountbatten as governor-general.

Also Read: Growing attacks against Hindu festivals poses concern for India’s cultural heritage and national unity

At that time, India did not have a permanent constitution. The Indian laws at that time were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935. On 29 August 1947, a resolution was moved for the appointment of Drafting Committee. The committee was formed under Dr B R Ambedkar as chairman to draft a permanent constitution for the country.

A draft constitution was prepared by the committee and submitted to the Constituent Assembly on 4 November 1947. The Assembly signed two hand-written copies of the document (one each in Hindi and English) on 24 January 1950. Two days later which was on 26 January 1950, it came into effect throughout the whole nation. On that day, Dr Rajendra Prasad’s became the first president of India. The Constituent Assembly became the Parliament of India under the transitional provisions of the new law.