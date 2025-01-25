UAE Lottery: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: An Indian expat won Dh1 million in the latest draw of UAE Lottery. Peer Muhammad Azam, a41-year-old Indian expat, got lucky on his first attempt. The senior electrician at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority became the UAE Lottery’s first millionaire.

Azam bought 20 tickets with his friends. He will share the fortune with them.

The UAE Lottery, which was launched in November, is the country’s first and only regulated lottery operation, featuring a ‘Lucky Day’ grand prize of Dh100 million. It is managed by The Game LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based operator licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July this year.

Depending on the number of correct matches, players can win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million. According to the company’s official website, the odds of winning the grand jackpot are approximately 1 in 8.8 million. Despite several attempts, no one has been able to match all the winning combinations to claim the grand prize of Dh100 million.