AMC questions quick Rs 25 lakh approval for Saif Ali Khan’s cashless treatment after attack

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC), representing 14,000 members, has written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to express concerns over the swift approval of Rs 25 lakh for the cashless treatment of actor Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. The AMC criticized the move as an example of preferential treatment for celebrities, pointing out the stark contrast with the challenges faced by regular policyholders. According to AMC members, ordinary individuals typically receive an initial sanction of just Rs 50,000, and approvals in medico-legal cases often take a long time, highlighting systemic inequalities within the healthcare insurance sector.

In its letter, the AMC stated that Khan’s case underscores a concerning trend where celebrities and high-profile patients with corporate policies receive higher cashless treatment limits, while common citizens struggle with inadequate coverage and low reimbursement rates. The association argued that such practices foster an unfair disparity and undermine the principle of equal healthcare access for all. They emphasized that the current system benefits a select few, while the majority of policyholders face bureaucratic hurdles and insufficient financial support.

The AMC also used this opportunity to advocate for greater transparency in the insurance sanctioning process, which has been a longstanding demand. Many AMC members, particularly those operating nursing homes, struggle to offer cashless treatment to their patients or are forced to provide services at significantly lower rates. They claim that third-party administrators (TPAs) and insurance companies have created a system where patients pay exorbitant costs in corporate hospitals, while the same treatments at smaller nursing homes face deductions, making it difficult for them to compete and provide affordable care.