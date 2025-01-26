President Murmu hoists Tricolor on 76th Republic Day, followed by anthem and 21-gun salute

On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns. She was accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year’s celebrations. Both dignitaries arrived in the traditional horse-drawn buggy, a practice reinstated in 2024 after four decades. The President’s Bodyguard, the Indian Army’s senior-most regiment, escorted the two leaders during the ceremonial proceedings.

The Republic Day parade featured grand arrangements with around 10,000 guests witnessing the event at Kartavya Path. The government aimed to enhance public participation under its ‘Jan Bhagidari’ initiative, making the celebrations more inclusive. Indonesian President Subianto’s presence emphasized India’s growing diplomatic ties with Southeast Asia. Various dignitaries and officials attended the event, highlighting its national significance.

A major highlight of the parade was the display of thirty-one tableaux under the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,’ showcasing India’s rich heritage and development. For the first time, a tri-services tableau represented the synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Additionally, cultural performances by over 5,000 artistes spanned the entire Kartavya Path, adding vibrancy to the celebrations and reflecting India’s cultural diversity and unity.