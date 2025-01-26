Tata acquires 60% stake in second iPhone plant in India, aims to boost jobs

Tata Electronics, a division of the Tata Group, has acquired a 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India Company, marking its second iPhone manufacturing plant in India. This acquisition strengthens Tata’s presence in the Indian electronics sector and positions the company as a key player in the contract manufacturing space. Pegatron Technology, a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Pegatron Corporation, operates a factory in Karnataka’s Narasapur, producing electronic products for global brands like Apple. With this deal, Tata Electronics is now directly involved in iPhone production, expanding its manufacturing capabilities and business prospects.

Although the financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed, Tata’s strategic move underscores its ambitions to enhance India’s manufacturing landscape. The company aims to deliver high-quality production services to both domestic and international clients while integrating AI, digital technologies, and advanced manufacturing processes. Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur highlighted the importance of this partnership, emphasizing the company’s commitment to innovation-driven growth in the sector.

In addition to expanding its electronics manufacturing footprint, Tata is heavily investing in India’s semiconductor industry. The company is establishing the country’s first semiconductor manufacturing plant in Dholera, Gujarat, with a ?91,000 crore investment and has also allocated ?27,000 crore for a chip assembly and testing facility in Assam’s Jagiroad. These initiatives are expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran outlining a vision to create 5,00,000 jobs over the next five years in sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, and battery manufacturing.