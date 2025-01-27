Commodity Market: Gold price slips down after three days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in Kerala on Monday, January 27, 2025. Gold price is declining from its record-high after three days. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 60,320, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram and Rs 7540, down by Rs 15 per 1 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8258.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7571.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.44%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.56%. The current price of silver in India is 100500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: Longest and shortest speeches in India’s history

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts were slightly down on Monday, trading at Rs 79,813 per 10 gram, falling by 0.27% or Rs 213. Silver March futures contracts were trading at lower by 1% or Rs 919 at Rs 90,680/kg.

In other major markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% to $2,768.01 per ounce. U.S. gold futures shed 0.2% to $2,772.70. Price of spot silver was 0.3% lower to $30.52 per ounce, palladium dropped 0.8% to $979.72 and platinum fell 0.4% to 945.20. holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.47% to 860.17 tonnes on Friday from 864.19 metric tons on Thursday.