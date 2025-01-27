Foreign portfolio investors pullout Rs 64,156 crore from Indian equities in January

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn Rs 64,156 crore from the Indian equities market till January 24, 2025. FPIs have been sellers on all days this month except January 2.Since US bond yields are attractive, FPIs have been sellers in the debt market, too. They withdrew Rs 4,399 crore from debt general limit and Rs 5,124 crore debt voluntary retention route.

In December last year, FPIS poured in Rs 15,446 crore in Indian equities. The overall trend indicates a cautious approach by foreign investors, who scaled back investments in Indian equities significantly in 2024, with net inflows of just Rs 427 crore. This contrasts sharply with the extraordinary Rs 1.71 lakh crore net inflows in 2023. In comparison, 2022 saw a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: Know what is ‘Economic Survey’

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.