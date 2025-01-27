Know what to eat to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder. It destroys memory and other important mental functions. It is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.

By adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in nutrients that support brain health will reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.Certain foods have been associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease

Foods that can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s:

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which are crucial for brain health and may help reduce inflammation and improve cognitive function.

2. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids and anthocyanins, which may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain, thus protecting against cognitive decline.

3. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamin K, lutein, and folate, which have been linked to improved cognitive function and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support brain health and may help improve memory and cognitive function.

5. Whole grains

Whole grains provide complex carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health, including brain function. They may also help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help protect the brain from damage and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

7. Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are rich in fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals that support brain health and may help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and improve cognitive function.

8. Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, such as oleocanthal and oleuropein, which have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

9. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants that may improve blood flow to the brain, enhance cognitive function, and protect against oxidative stress and inflammation.