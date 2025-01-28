Know how to withdraw PF from UMANG App

New Delhi: The Union government’s Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG) app offers numerous benefits to citizens. The UMANG app, managed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), provide 1,200 services from more than 200 departments. This include services related to pensions, passports, LPG gas, and domicile certificates.

The app allows users to easily withdraw money from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. Users do not need to submit any paperwork, and they can easily withdraw money from their PF accounts.Users can avail themselves of a range of EPFO services, including checking PF balances, transferring funds, and making withdrawals, all within the app.

Employees will be considered eligible to withdraw money from their PF account if they fulfil the following conditions:

Also Read: UPI’s share in India’s digital payments jump to 83%

Linked Aadhaar and UAN: One’s Universal Account Number (UAN) should be linked to their Aadhaar.

KYC: Their KYC details (Aadhaar, PAN and bank account) should be updated and verified on the EPFO portal.

Job status: One can withdraw money from one’s PF account if they have lost their job, are unemployed, are retiring, are experiencing a medical emergency, want to pursue education, or want to buy a house.

Steps to withdraw money from EPF:

First, one should install the UMANG app, available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Register and log in.

An OTP will be sent to the registered number; one should verify it and log in.

One should go to the app’s homepage and click on the EPFO section.

One should click on ‘Employee-Centric Services’ and select ‘Raise Claim’.

Then, one needs to enter their UAN and the OTP received on the mobile phone.

Following this, one has to fill out the claim form, specify whether they want to withdraw the entire PF amount or a portion of it.

One has to fill in the required details and provide the reason for withdrawing the money.

The user should then submit the application. A medical certificate or an education proof may be needed.

After submitting the application, one can track its status using the ‘Track Claim’ section in the app.