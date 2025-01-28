Nenmara Double Murder: Police Intensify Search for Fugitive Chenthamara

A man named Chenthamara, accused of committing a brutal double murder in Nenmara, Kerala, remains on the run as police launch a massive search operation. Chenthamara allegedly killed his neighbors, Sudhakaran (50) and his mother Lakshmi (68), with a sharp knife, harboring a long-standing grudge against their family. The killings stemmed from Chenthamara’s belief that the victims were responsible for his family problems, an idea reportedly fueled by an astrologer’s claim years earlier. Police suspect he may have consumed poison and jumped into a water body, prompting searches in nearby foothills and water reservoirs with the aid of divers and four search teams.

The accused has a history of violent behavior, including the murder of Sudhakaran’s wife, Sajitha, in 2019, for which he was jailed but later released on bail. Despite violating bail conditions, Chenthamara continued to live in the area before committing the recent crime. The attack began when Chenthamara fatally assaulted Sudhakaran, and Lakshmi was killed while trying to intervene. Sudhakaran died on the spot, while Lakshmi succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital. Locals, along with the police, are now actively involved in tracking him down, focusing on areas like Pothundi and Nelliyampathy.

Nemmara MLA K Babu stated that Chenthamara had unresolved disputes with the community and held a delusional belief that neighbors conspired against him. Additionally, he had threatened other women in the locality, including Pushpa, who lived in fear of being targeted. The incidents have caused widespread concern in the area, with residents alarmed by Chenthamara’s continued presence and history of violence.