Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 settled in positive territory on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 535.24 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 75,901.41. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 settled higher at 22,957.25 with gains of 128.10 points or 0.56 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,339 against 2,596 stocks that declined, and 119 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,054. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 53, and those that hit a 52-week low was 560. A total of 96 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 496 in the lower circuit.

28 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 settled higher. Top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Bajaj FinServ, and HDFC Bank. Top losers were Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Britannia Industries, Bharat Electronics, and Grasim.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended down by 0.51 per cent and 1.81 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Bank, PSB, and private bank indices each ended higher by over 1 per cent. Among others, Nifty Realty index ended higher by over 2 per cent, whereas Nifty Financial Services, and Auto indices ended with gains of over 1 per cent each. Nifty FMCG, IT, Pharma, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables were among the sectoral indices on the NSE that ended in red with losses extending up to 2.12 per cent.