UAE introduces new smart paid parking service

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality launched new smart paid parking services. A total of 392 parking spaces are available in 2 smart parking areas that opened in Al Khan and Al Nad.

How smart parking works:

First, as vehicles enter through the designated entrance, drivers’ number plates are automatically detected. Then, while exiting, the smart cameras will read the plate again. The parking duration will be calculated by the system, and a notification will be sent to the owner with the applicable fees.

Also Read: Know all about ‘Friend or Relative Visa’ by UAE Know all about ‘Friend or Relative Visa’ by UAE

Motorists can then proceed to pay for parking via the Mawqef application. Payments can be made either by e-wallet or credit card.

Apart from an hourly basis, paid parking can also be reserved from anywhere between one day to one year, with motorists being given the option to pay for a week and a month too.