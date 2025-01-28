Union Budget 2025: Everything you need to know about Finance Bill

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1 in the Parliament. This will be the second Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last year.

This year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will become the first finance minister in India’s history to deliver eight consecutive budgets. She will surpass the record previously held by Morarji Desai, who presented six consecutive budgets between 1959 and 1963.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the government is required to present a statement of estimated income and expenses for each financial year, which runs from April 1 to March 31, to the Parliament.

One of the main documents of the Union Budget is Finance Bill. The Finance Bill is presented before the Parliament every year as part of the Union Budget documents. Finance Bill is a Money Bill. It is used to implement changes in taxation proposed in the annual Budget.

A Bill is considered a Money Bill when it pertains only to financial matters like taxation, government revenues, public expenditures and government borrowings.

As per Article 110 of the Constitution of India, a Finance Bill is a Money Bill which can only be presented in the lower house of the Parliament or the Lok Sabha. It can neither be introduced in Rajya Sabha nor can be referred to a Joint Committee of both houses.

Once the bill is passed by the Lok Sabha, it is sent to the upper house of the Parliament or the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha must return it with or without recommendations within 14 days. The Lok Sabha can either accept or reject the recommendations of the Rajya Sabha if any. However, if the bill is not returned by Rajya Sabha within 14 days, it is considered to have been passed by both houses of Parliament.

The Finance Bill becomes the Finance Act after it is passed in both houses of the Parliament and gets the assent of the President. The President can either withhold or give his assent to the Money Bill. He cannot return the Money Bill to the House.