15 people including 9 Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Jizan: In a tragic incident, at least 15 people including 9 Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The information was shared by the Indian Consulate in Jeddah

‘We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families,’ said the Indian Consulate in a post on X.

The Consulate also issued helpline numbers for further queries.

Helpline Numbers:

— 8002440003(Toll free)

— 0122614093

— 0126614276

— 0556122301(WhatsApp)

According to reports, the accident took place when the bus in which 26 workers were on the way to a worksite collided with a trailer, leading to death of 15 people, including 9 Indians.

One of the victims, Kapeli Ramesh, 32, hailed from Metpali Mandal in Jagtial district, Telangan. 6 other deceased were from Nepal and Ghana. Those Injured have been rushed to the hospital.