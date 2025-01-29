Congress Promises 300 Units Free Power, Rs 500 LPG Cylinder for Delhi Polls

On Wednesday, the Congress Party unveiled the second part of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections, with party leader Jairam Ramesh presenting the details. Ramesh emphasized that the five guarantees promised to the people of Delhi are not mere offers but rights, particularly highlighting the issue of pollution. He criticized both the BJP and AAP governments for failing to address the severe pollution and chemical contamination in the city, which he deemed a more pressing concern than ease of business.

The first part of Congress’s manifesto had already outlined five key promises, which include a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 under the Pyari Didi Yojana, Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all, Rs 8,500 in monthly scholarships for educated, unemployed youth, Rs 500 for cooking gas cylinders along with a ration kit for each family, and 300 units of free electricity. These proposals are part of the party’s effort to address the economic and social needs of Delhi’s residents.

With the AAP and BJP having already released their manifestos, the election for the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8. The Congress’s promises aim to secure support by focusing on economic relief, healthcare, education, and environmental issues that are at the forefront of the political debate in the capital.