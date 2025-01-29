Delhi Riots Case: AIMIM Candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman Granted Custody Parole Till Feb 3

Delhi’s Karkardooma Court has granted custody parole to Shifa-ur-Rehman, an accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, allowing him to stay at his residence until February 3. Rehman, who is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections from Okhla on an AIMIM ticket, will now be able to participate actively in his campaign. His parole coincides with the final phase of electioneering, as campaigning for the February 5 polls concludes on February 3, with vote counting set for February 8.

The court’s decision permits Rehman to remain at home during the parole period, a crucial opportunity for him to engage with voters and strengthen his electoral presence. Given the competitive nature of the Okhla constituency, his temporary release is expected to influence the political landscape. His campaign efforts during this period will be closely watched as he seeks to maximize outreach before the polls.

Rehman has been in judicial custody in connection with the broader conspiracy behind the Delhi riots, and his parole is likely to spark political debate. With elections nearing, his release adds a new dimension to the contest in Okhla, where the battle for votes is intensifying. His ability to leverage this time effectively could have a significant impact on his electoral prospects.