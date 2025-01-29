Infinix Smart 9 HD launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Smart 9 HD was launched in India. It is the first smartphone in the company’s new Smart 9 lineup and arrives as the successor to the Smart 8 HD, which debuted in December 2023.

Infinix Smart 9 HD is priced in India at Rs. 6,699. The phone can be purchased starting February 4 on Flipkart in four colourways — Mint Green, Coral Gold, Neo Titanium, and Metallic Black.

Infinix Smart 9 HD sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It has a hole-punch cutout which houses the front camera. The company says it has equipped the phone with dual speakers with DTS audio processing and sound boost technology.

Also Read: Tata Motors launches Nexon iCNG Dark edition in India: Price, Features

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G50 processor with a 2.2GHz peak clock speed. The chipset is complemented by up to 6GB of RAM (3GB physical+3GB virtual) and 64GB of onboard storage. The latter is expandable up to a 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 Go edition which is optimised for lower-spec handsets.

The Infinix Smart 9 HD has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit with quad LED and zoom flash. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, in addition to LED flash and screen flash features. The camera system offers beauty and portrait modes for photography.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 14.5 hours of video playback and up to 8.6 hours of gaming. The company has provided an AI charge protection feature which is claimed to protect the device from overcharging and prolong the battery’s health. Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 9 HD include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.