Kerala Minister P Rajeev Seeks More Infrastructure Funds in Union Budget

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget, Kerala’s Law Minister P Rajeev has urged the central government to allocate more funds for the state’s infrastructure and its transition to a knowledge-based economy. He highlighted Kerala’s request for a special financial package of Rs 24,000 crore to address its economic challenges. Rajeev stressed that the state has not been receiving adequate grants and assistance from the Centre and emphasized the need for greater financial support to boost infrastructure and economic transformation.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that an all-party meeting has been scheduled for January 30 ahead of the Budget session. He appealed to opposition leaders to ensure smooth proceedings in Parliament, expressing concerns over past disruptions. Rijiju also referred to previous sessions, where disorderly conduct had affected discussions, and urged all MPs to engage in constructive debates during the upcoming session.

The Budget session will commence on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Rijiju expressed optimism that the government would deliver a well-balanced budget and that parliamentary discussions would proceed without disruptions. The session is scheduled to run until April 4.