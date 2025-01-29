Nenmara Twin Murder: Protests Escalate as Accused Chenthamara Shows No Remorse

After an intense two-day, two-night search, police apprehended Chenthamara, the prime suspect in the Nenmara twin murder case, in a joint operation with locals in the Madayi area of Pothundi. He was found walking through a field near his home, weakened by hunger, after hiding in the Pothundi hills. Authorities had anticipated his movements, recalling a similar incident in 2019 when he was caught after returning home for food following a murder. The search, which lasted over 36 hours, ended around 10:30 PM when police confirmed his arrest. Public outrage over the crime led to protests outside the Nenmara police station until midnight, forcing police to use lathi-charge and close the gates to control the crowd.

Following his arrest, Chenthamara was taken to the Nenmara police station, where he showed no remorse and instead requested food. The police provided him with four idlis and an omelet. He nonchalantly admitted to killing two people and revealed he had planned to murder five, including his wife, with three victims still on his list. His indifferent attitude further fueled public anger, with the victims’ family members demanding swift justice. The police have sought five days of custody and will present him before the Alathur court as investigations continue into his motives.

Authorities have charged Chenthamara with murder and assured the victims’ family that they will take all necessary steps to ensure he faces the maximum punishment. The grieving relatives have stated they will not have peace until he is sentenced to death. Meanwhile, the community remains on edge, demanding strict legal action as protests persist, reflecting the deep shock and outrage caused by the brutal killings.