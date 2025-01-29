Saif Ali Khan Attack: Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

A Bandra court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir to judicial custody after he completed 10 days in police custody for allegedly attacking an actor at his residence on January 16. The magistrate informed the investigating officer that if new evidence emerged, an extension of Fakir’s police custody could be sought under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) law, as long as it remained within the 14-day limit.

Magistrate Komalsing Rajput, however, ruled that an extension of police custody was unnecessary since most of the investigation and evidence collection had been completed. The investigating officer had requested an additional two days of custody, citing an ongoing probe in Kolkata, but the court denied the request. The judge advised the officer to refer to the BNS Act, noting that police custody could still be sought within the permissible period if required.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Singh Dahiya stated that there was strong oral, physical, and technical evidence against Fakir, which would stand in court. His remarks followed speculation about Fakir’s identity, particularly after reports suggested that fingerprint samples collected from the crime scene did not match those of the accused. The case continues to unfold as authorities await further details from their ongoing investigation.