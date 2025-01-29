Triumph Motorcycles reveals Speed Triple 1200 RS: Details

Mumbai: Triumph Motorcycles revealed its naked sport bike named Speed Triple 1200 RS 2025. The bike will be available in the international market April 2025 onwards, while the Indian market will get the machine later in mid 2025. It comes with a slightly changed appearance and an engine that is tuned to produce more power.

The bike now gets changes in its appearance with the inclusion of three paint scheme options- Granite with red trimmings or yellow graphics, and a Jet Black option with red decals. Meanwhile, the rest of the elements including the bug-like twin headlamps are the same. Additionally, the design of the tank and the tail lamp is the same.

The bike comes with a 5-inch TFT display. This enables smartphone connectivity which opens doors to features like music playback, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS notification. There are multiple rider assist features like traction control, cornering ABS, fully adjustable cruise control, and various ride modes. There are some extra features like Front Wheel Lift Control system, and more.

The bike comes suspended on Ohlins’ latest third-gen SmartEC3 electronic suspension. The front gets a 43 mm USD fork and a monoshock at the rear end which consistently alter compression and rebound damping. Braking is the responsibility of Brembo Stylema calipers and MCS radial master cylinder.

Powering the 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is a 1160 cc liquid-cooled inline-three cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 180 hp of power which is 3 hp more than the previous iteration making it more powerful than all the bikes made by the brand. Meanwhile, the peak torque is limited at 128 Nm at 8,750 rpm.