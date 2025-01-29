Union Budget 2025: Multi Commodity Exchange to remain open on Saturday

Mumbai: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), will remain open on Saturday, February 1. MCX is India’s leading Exchange in the Commodity Derivatives Market segment. It will be conducting a special live trading session on Saturday, February 1, 2025, to make available the trading platform for market participants on account of presentation of the Union Budget, supporting their real-time risk management and hedging requirements.

The exchange will remain open for normal trade from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. ‘In terms of provisions of the Rules, Bye-Laws and Business Rules of the Exchange, the Members of the Exchange are notified as under: On account of presentation of Union Budget, a special live trading session will be held on Saturday, February 01, 2025,’ said an MCX Circular.

Particulars Timing Timing

Special Session 08:45 a.m. to 08:59 a.m.

Trading Session 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m

Client Code Modification Session 09:00 a.m. to 05:15 p.m

Meanwhile, gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 80 to hit an all-time high of Rs 80,979 per 10 grams. In the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 80 or 0.1 per cent at Rs 80,979 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,257 lots.