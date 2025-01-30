Air India to resume flights to this country from March: Details

New Delhi: Flag carrier of India, Air India has decided to restart flights to Tel Aviv in Israel. The airline announced the resumption of its non-stop flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv. The services will start from March 2 this year.

Air India will operate five flights per week on this route. The air carrier will deploy its s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft for the service. These Dreamliners are equipped with 18 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 238 cushioned, spacious seats in Economy Class.

The flight schedule for the Delhi-Tel Aviv route is as follows:

Flight AI139 will depart from Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 15:55 Hrs, arriving in Tel Aviv at 19:25 Hrs. Flight AI140 will leave Tel Aviv on the same days at 21:10 Hrs, arriving in Delhi the following morning at 06:10 Hrs (+1).

Bookings for flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv are already open, and passengers can book through Air India’s website, mobile app, or via travel agents.