DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Air India to resume flights to this country from March: Details

Jan 30, 2025, 08:11 pm IST

New Delhi: Flag carrier of India, Air India has decided to restart flights to Tel Aviv in Israel. The airline announced the resumption of its non-stop flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv. The services will start from March 2 this year.

Air India will operate five flights per week on this route. The air carrier will deploy its s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft for the service. These Dreamliners are equipped with 18 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 238 cushioned, spacious seats in Economy Class.

Also Read: Know how to apply for Ayushman Card online 

The flight schedule for the Delhi-Tel Aviv route is as follows:

Flight AI139 will depart from Delhi on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 15:55 Hrs, arriving in Tel Aviv at 19:25 Hrs.  Flight AI140 will leave Tel Aviv on the same days at 21:10 Hrs, arriving in Delhi the following morning at 06:10 Hrs (+1).

Bookings for flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv are already open, and passengers can book through Air India’s website, mobile app, or via travel agents.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 30, 2025, 08:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button